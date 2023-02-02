TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 97,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueBlue

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 4,696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.