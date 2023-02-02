Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 175 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.11).

Shares of BBOX stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168 ($2.07). 2,626,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,442. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.33. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.10).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

