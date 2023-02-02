Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $348.42

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.42 ($4.30) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.95). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.01), with a volume of 148,174 shares traded.

Tristel Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The company has a market cap of £155.87 million and a PE ratio of 16,850.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 368.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.34.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

