Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.72.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $8.74 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

