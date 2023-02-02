Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 942 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

MMM opened at $115.86 on Thursday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

