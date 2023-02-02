Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,440 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

NYSE:HCA opened at $261.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

