Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,780 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.