Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AON were worth $26,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $319.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.72. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

