Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 296.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

