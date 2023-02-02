Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $318.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

