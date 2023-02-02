Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,080 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $295.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

