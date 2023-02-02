Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $30.82 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

