Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.29 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

