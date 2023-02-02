Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,860 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 201,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

