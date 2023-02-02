Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Holdings Raised by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.62% of Travere Therapeutics worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 639,114 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 108,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,487 shares of company stock worth $414,536. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.