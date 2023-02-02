Transcat, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Transcat in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

TRNS stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.11 million, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,564 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Transcat by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

