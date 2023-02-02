Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 216,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 801,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,086,902.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 143,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 383,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

