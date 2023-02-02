Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Up 2.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 10,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 71,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TWMIF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Further Reading

