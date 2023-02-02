Thunder Brawl Price Reaches $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1,991.33 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02145765 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,458.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

