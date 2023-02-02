Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $493.98 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $493.98 million and approximately $124.37 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,484,990,689.464257 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04989687 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $182,495,549.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

