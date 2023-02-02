Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,913,830 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

