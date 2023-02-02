ThetaDrop Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.23 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $50.23 million and $78,588.13 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

