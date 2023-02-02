Theta Network Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $34.58 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00004615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00410097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.97 or 0.28785770 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00527489 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.