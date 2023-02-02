Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0566

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $340.29 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00092192 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00062099 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010420 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001093 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025173 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001973 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,016,361,290 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
