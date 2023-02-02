Theta Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.20 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $340.55 million and $18.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092310 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061913 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010598 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025371 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002018 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,016,661,348 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.