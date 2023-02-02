Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.00 million-$437.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.97 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,733. The company has a market cap of $806.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 119.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

