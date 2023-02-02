Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.70-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.30 billion-$45.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.96 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.45.

TMO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $590.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 572,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

