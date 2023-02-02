The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $71,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.23 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.30 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

