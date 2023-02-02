The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.85

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.20. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 15,554 shares changing hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.