The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.85

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.20. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 15,554 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,377,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 184,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 250,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

