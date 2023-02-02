The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.04. 45,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 537,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

