The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 2.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 507,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.