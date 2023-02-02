The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.15. 1,657,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,841. The company has a market capitalization of $348.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.09 and a 200 day moving average of $304.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $372.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

