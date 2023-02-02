The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Shares of THG stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.81. The company had a trading volume of 262,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

