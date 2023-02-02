The Graph Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, The Graph has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $830.21 million and approximately $54.22 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00409049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.73 or 0.28712253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00557856 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,575,417,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,778,574,148 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.