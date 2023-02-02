The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

