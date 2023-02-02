The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $100.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.23.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $97.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

