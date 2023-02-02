The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

GS traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.46. 1,214,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.83.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.