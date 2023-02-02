The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60 to $4.74 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 388,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $2,018,882. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Ensign Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

