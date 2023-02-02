The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 5,154,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,655,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.