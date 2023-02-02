The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,996,000 after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 880,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,866,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,469,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

