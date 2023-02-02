The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.53.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.95. 2,502,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

