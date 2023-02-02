The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

