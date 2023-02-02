Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 701 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.86. 800,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,335. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $364.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

