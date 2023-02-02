Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 621 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,192. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

