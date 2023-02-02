Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,871 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $9.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,096,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098,504. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

