Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,680 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 1,282,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,171. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

