Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 7,012 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.94. The company had a trading volume of 305,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

