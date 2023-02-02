Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 400 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $97.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14.

