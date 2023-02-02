Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 254 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $231.56. 1,707,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average is $205.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

