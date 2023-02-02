Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.01. 5,850,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,143,633. The company has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

